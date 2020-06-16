All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 11807 Winter Pine Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11807 Winter Pine Lane
Last updated October 6 2019 at 10:25 AM

11807 Winter Pine Lane

11807 Winter Pine Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11807 Winter Pine Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,632 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Sunday, November 03, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and da

(RLNE5179171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11807 Winter Pine Lane have any available units?
11807 Winter Pine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11807 Winter Pine Lane have?
Some of 11807 Winter Pine Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11807 Winter Pine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11807 Winter Pine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11807 Winter Pine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11807 Winter Pine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11807 Winter Pine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11807 Winter Pine Lane offers parking.
Does 11807 Winter Pine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11807 Winter Pine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11807 Winter Pine Lane have a pool?
No, 11807 Winter Pine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11807 Winter Pine Lane have accessible units?
No, 11807 Winter Pine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11807 Winter Pine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11807 Winter Pine Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St
Charlotte, NC 28211
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte