Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

11766 Red Rust Lane

11766 Red Rust Ln · (704) 815-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11766 Red Rust Ln, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11766 Red Rust Lane · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
key fob access
new construction
Gorgeous, New Construction, 2-Story 3Br/2.5Bth Executive Townhome in Rea Farms - Gorgeous, New Construction, 2-Story Executive Townhome in Rea Farms, Move-In Ready Today!

Never Lived In.....Move-In Ready....Washer-Dryer-Refrigerator Included...All Brand New!!!

Open Floor Plan, 1,350 square feet, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Upscale Kitchen (Refrigerator Included), 2nd Floor Laundry Room (Washer & Dryer Included), Master Suite with Upgraded Bathroom, including Tiled Seated Shower. Detached 1-Car Garage with small Patio. Wi-Fi Certified Home Design supporting Smart Home Products, CAT-6A Wiring, Ruckus Wireless ZoneFlex, Ring Doorbell, Keyless Entry Smart Lock System.

Quick Easy Access to Interstate, Walking Distance to LifeTime Fitness, Harris Teeter, Green Space, Restaurants, Shops, Minutes to Whole Foods and Waverly Shopping Center. Rea Farms STEAM Academy coming this Fall, K-8 Magnet School.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5899211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11766 Red Rust Lane have any available units?
11766 Red Rust Lane has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11766 Red Rust Lane have?
Some of 11766 Red Rust Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11766 Red Rust Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11766 Red Rust Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11766 Red Rust Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11766 Red Rust Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11766 Red Rust Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11766 Red Rust Lane offers parking.
Does 11766 Red Rust Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11766 Red Rust Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11766 Red Rust Lane have a pool?
No, 11766 Red Rust Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11766 Red Rust Lane have accessible units?
No, 11766 Red Rust Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11766 Red Rust Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11766 Red Rust Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
