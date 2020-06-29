11766 Red Rust Lane

Amenities
Gorgeous, New Construction, 2-Story 3Br/2.5Bth Executive Townhome in Rea Farms - Gorgeous, New Construction, 2-Story Executive Townhome in Rea Farms, Move-In Ready Today!
Never Lived In.....Move-In Ready....Washer-Dryer-Refrigerator Included...All Brand New!!!
Open Floor Plan, 1,350 square feet, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Upscale Kitchen (Refrigerator Included), 2nd Floor Laundry Room (Washer & Dryer Included), Master Suite with Upgraded Bathroom, including Tiled Seated Shower. Detached 1-Car Garage with small Patio. Wi-Fi Certified Home Design supporting Smart Home Products, CAT-6A Wiring, Ruckus Wireless ZoneFlex, Ring Doorbell, Keyless Entry Smart Lock System.
Quick Easy Access to Interstate, Walking Distance to LifeTime Fitness, Harris Teeter, Green Space, Restaurants, Shops, Minutes to Whole Foods and Waverly Shopping Center. Rea Farms STEAM Academy coming this Fall, K-8 Magnet School.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5899211)