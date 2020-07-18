11725 Oak Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful new flooring and paint thoughout this spacious four bedroom home with loft. Open floorplan with LVP hardwood style flooring through first floor. The exceptional kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances (fridge too!), island with breakfast bar, eat-in area and large pantry. Great room is complete with fireplace and is open to both the kitchen, breakfast area and formal dining room. Dining room features beautiful mouldings and an additional sitting/den area. HUGE master suite upstairs with lots of natural light, whirlpool tub, step-in shower and double vanity sink. The three additional bedrooms are also very spacious, loft is centrally located for a perfect rec area/playroom/office. Laundry room is upstairs and the washer/dryer is included. Outdoor patio that has a treed view. Perfectly appointed home with an extra convenient location close to I485 for easy commutes.