Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:55 PM

11704 Hawick Valley Lane

11704 Hawick Valley Lane · (888) 584-9431
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11704 Hawick Valley Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2110 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Please contact Joanne Licciardi Listing Agent for appointment at 980-233-1266

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 11704 Hawick Valley Lane have any available units?
11704 Hawick Valley Lane has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11704 Hawick Valley Lane have?
Some of 11704 Hawick Valley Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11704 Hawick Valley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11704 Hawick Valley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11704 Hawick Valley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11704 Hawick Valley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11704 Hawick Valley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11704 Hawick Valley Lane offers parking.
Does 11704 Hawick Valley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11704 Hawick Valley Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11704 Hawick Valley Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11704 Hawick Valley Lane has a pool.
Does 11704 Hawick Valley Lane have accessible units?
No, 11704 Hawick Valley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11704 Hawick Valley Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11704 Hawick Valley Lane has units with dishwashers.

