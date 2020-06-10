Sign Up
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11704 Hawick Valley Lane
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:55 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11704 Hawick Valley Lane
11704 Hawick Valley Lane
·
(888) 584-9431
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
11704 Hawick Valley Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
4 Bedrooms
Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now
$2,350
4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2110 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Please contact Joanne Licciardi Listing Agent for appointment at 980-233-1266
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 11704 Hawick Valley Lane have any available units?
11704 Hawick Valley Lane has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11704 Hawick Valley Lane have?
Some of 11704 Hawick Valley Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11704 Hawick Valley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11704 Hawick Valley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11704 Hawick Valley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11704 Hawick Valley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 11704 Hawick Valley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11704 Hawick Valley Lane offers parking.
Does 11704 Hawick Valley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11704 Hawick Valley Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11704 Hawick Valley Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11704 Hawick Valley Lane has a pool.
Does 11704 Hawick Valley Lane have accessible units?
No, 11704 Hawick Valley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11704 Hawick Valley Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11704 Hawick Valley Lane has units with dishwashers.
