Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11701 Placer Maple Lane
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11701 Placer Maple Lane
11701 Placer Maple Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
11701 Placer Maple Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice home in great location. Minutes from I-485 and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11701 Placer Maple Lane have any available units?
11701 Placer Maple Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 11701 Placer Maple Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11701 Placer Maple Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11701 Placer Maple Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11701 Placer Maple Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 11701 Placer Maple Lane offer parking?
No, 11701 Placer Maple Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11701 Placer Maple Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11701 Placer Maple Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11701 Placer Maple Lane have a pool?
No, 11701 Placer Maple Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11701 Placer Maple Lane have accessible units?
No, 11701 Placer Maple Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11701 Placer Maple Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11701 Placer Maple Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11701 Placer Maple Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11701 Placer Maple Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
