11700 Rimrock Canyon Drive
11700 Rimrock Canyon Drive

11700 Rimrock Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11700 Rimrock Canyon Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
Hwy 51 - Park Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,688 sf home is located in Charlotte, NC. This home features beautiful hardwood and tile floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, and spacious dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11700 Rimrock Canyon Drive have any available units?
11700 Rimrock Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 11700 Rimrock Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11700 Rimrock Canyon Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11700 Rimrock Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11700 Rimrock Canyon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11700 Rimrock Canyon Drive offer parking?
No, 11700 Rimrock Canyon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11700 Rimrock Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11700 Rimrock Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11700 Rimrock Canyon Drive have a pool?
No, 11700 Rimrock Canyon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11700 Rimrock Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 11700 Rimrock Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11700 Rimrock Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11700 Rimrock Canyon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11700 Rimrock Canyon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11700 Rimrock Canyon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
