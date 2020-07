Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Prestine, move in ready home located in the Brookmere Subdivision ! - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located on a Cul-de-sac lot and features; neutral colors throughout, open concept, Spacious bedrooms, 2 car garage, fenced in an private yard, custom deck out back, and so much more ! Washer and dryer is included. Pets are conditional with a $350 non refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5818441)