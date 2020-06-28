11620 Mersington Ln

Amenities

Note*** This property is not furnished.



This brick end-unit town home with a 2-car garage is within walking distance to Ballantyne Village--enjoy excellent dining, shops, a gym and a movie theater right outside your door!



This home has all the upgrades you're looking for, including extensive moldings, archway details, recessed lighting, tray ceilings, and hardwood and ceramic tile floors. The grand 2-story foyer opens to a gorgeous formal dining room. Cooks will especially love the kitchen featuring an island, a tile backsplash, 42"" glazed cabinets and granite counter tops. The kitchen is open to a sunny breakfast area, and has a pass-through into the 2-story great room with a corner fireplace.



The master retreat is conveniently located on the first floor, complete with a spa-like bath with a dual sink vanity, a garden tub and an over-sized shower. The second floor houses a loft, a full bath and two spacious secondary bedrooms. Imagine the outdoor entertaining possibilities in the private, enclosed courtyard with a paver patio and beautiful landscaping.



Located in the heart of Ballantyne, you'll enjoy all the excellent shopping, dining, recreation and entertainment this area has to offer! Close to several greenways, trails and golf. Only a short drive to Carolina Place Mall and the Light Rail Park and Ride, for easy access to Uptown for both work and play!



Sorry, no pets.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**