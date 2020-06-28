11620 Mersington Ln

All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 9 2020 at 11:10 PM

11620 Mersington Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11620 Mersington Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Note*** This property is not furnished.

This brick end-unit town home with a 2-car garage is within walking distance to Ballantyne Village--enjoy excellent dining, shops, a gym and a movie theater right outside your door!

This home has all the upgrades you're looking for, including extensive moldings, archway details, recessed lighting, tray ceilings, and hardwood and ceramic tile floors. The grand 2-story foyer opens to a gorgeous formal dining room. Cooks will especially love the kitchen featuring an island, a tile backsplash, 42"" glazed cabinets and granite counter tops. The kitchen is open to a sunny breakfast area, and has a pass-through into the 2-story great room with a corner fireplace.

The master retreat is conveniently located on the first floor, complete with a spa-like bath with a dual sink vanity, a garden tub and an over-sized shower. The second floor houses a loft, a full bath and two spacious secondary bedrooms. Imagine the outdoor entertaining possibilities in the private, enclosed courtyard with a paver patio and beautiful landscaping.

Located in the heart of Ballantyne, you'll enjoy all the excellent shopping, dining, recreation and entertainment this area has to offer! Close to several greenways, trails and golf. Only a short drive to Carolina Place Mall and the Light Rail Park and Ride, for easy access to Uptown for both work and play!

Sorry, no pets.

We would love to tell you more about this property. Call us at 877.751.1677 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11620 Mersington Ln have any available units?
11620 Mersington Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11620 Mersington Ln have?
Some of 11620 Mersington Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11620 Mersington Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11620 Mersington Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11620 Mersington Ln pet-friendly?
No, 11620 Mersington Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11620 Mersington Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11620 Mersington Ln offers parking.
Does 11620 Mersington Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11620 Mersington Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11620 Mersington Ln have a pool?
No, 11620 Mersington Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11620 Mersington Ln have accessible units?
No, 11620 Mersington Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11620 Mersington Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 11620 Mersington Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
