11620 Kingsley View Drive
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

11620 Kingsley View Drive

11620 Kingsley View Drive · No Longer Available
11620 Kingsley View Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
parking
pool
garage
- Great home with 4 bedrooms or 3 bedrooms and bonus room. Irrigation system installed. Pool and recreation area available.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4754627)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11620 Kingsley View Drive have any available units?
11620 Kingsley View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11620 Kingsley View Drive have?
Some of 11620 Kingsley View Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11620 Kingsley View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11620 Kingsley View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11620 Kingsley View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11620 Kingsley View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11620 Kingsley View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11620 Kingsley View Drive offers parking.
Does 11620 Kingsley View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11620 Kingsley View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11620 Kingsley View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11620 Kingsley View Drive has a pool.
Does 11620 Kingsley View Drive have accessible units?
No, 11620 Kingsley View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11620 Kingsley View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11620 Kingsley View Drive has units with dishwashers.
