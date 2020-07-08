All apartments in Charlotte
11619 Downy Birch Road
Last updated May 4 2020 at 6:16 PM

11619 Downy Birch Road

11619 Downy Birch Road · No Longer Available
Location

11619 Downy Birch Road, Charlotte, NC 28227
Bradfield Farms

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
Popular Woodbury Subdivision. Beautiful home with hardwood Laminate flooring in kitchen, dining rm, great rm, master bdrm, foyer. Granite countertops in kitchen with 42" cabinets. Large Master bdrm with huge walk-in closet. Kitchen, foyer, and dining rm. Private Back yard to woods. Great neighborhood amenities incl pool w/water park area, playground, athletic field, clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11619 Downy Birch Road have any available units?
11619 Downy Birch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11619 Downy Birch Road have?
Some of 11619 Downy Birch Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11619 Downy Birch Road currently offering any rent specials?
11619 Downy Birch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11619 Downy Birch Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11619 Downy Birch Road is pet friendly.
Does 11619 Downy Birch Road offer parking?
No, 11619 Downy Birch Road does not offer parking.
Does 11619 Downy Birch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11619 Downy Birch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11619 Downy Birch Road have a pool?
Yes, 11619 Downy Birch Road has a pool.
Does 11619 Downy Birch Road have accessible units?
No, 11619 Downy Birch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11619 Downy Birch Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11619 Downy Birch Road does not have units with dishwashers.

