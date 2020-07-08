11619 Downy Birch Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse playground pool

Popular Woodbury Subdivision. Beautiful home with hardwood Laminate flooring in kitchen, dining rm, great rm, master bdrm, foyer. Granite countertops in kitchen with 42" cabinets. Large Master bdrm with huge walk-in closet. Kitchen, foyer, and dining rm. Private Back yard to woods. Great neighborhood amenities incl pool w/water park area, playground, athletic field, clubhouse.



