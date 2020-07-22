All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:04 AM

11610 Brockley Court

11610 Brockley Court · No Longer Available
Location

11610 Brockley Court, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back with a signed lease. Hurry, this special offer won't last long! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11610 Brockley Court have any available units?
11610 Brockley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 11610 Brockley Court currently offering any rent specials?
11610 Brockley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11610 Brockley Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11610 Brockley Court is pet friendly.
Does 11610 Brockley Court offer parking?
No, 11610 Brockley Court does not offer parking.
Does 11610 Brockley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11610 Brockley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11610 Brockley Court have a pool?
No, 11610 Brockley Court does not have a pool.
Does 11610 Brockley Court have accessible units?
No, 11610 Brockley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11610 Brockley Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11610 Brockley Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11610 Brockley Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11610 Brockley Court does not have units with air conditioning.
