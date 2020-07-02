Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 11537 Turn Stone Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11537 Turn Stone Ct.
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11537 Turn Stone Ct.
11537 Turn Stone Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
11537 Turn Stone Court, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Carmel Chace - South Charlotte living in convenient location to shopping, restaurants and mall. Great price for this ready to move in unit.
Directions: Carmel Rd South, L-Carmel Chace, L-Turn Stone
(RLNE3311370)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11537 Turn Stone Ct. have any available units?
11537 Turn Stone Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 11537 Turn Stone Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
11537 Turn Stone Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11537 Turn Stone Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11537 Turn Stone Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 11537 Turn Stone Ct. offer parking?
No, 11537 Turn Stone Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 11537 Turn Stone Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11537 Turn Stone Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11537 Turn Stone Ct. have a pool?
No, 11537 Turn Stone Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 11537 Turn Stone Ct. have accessible units?
No, 11537 Turn Stone Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 11537 Turn Stone Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11537 Turn Stone Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11537 Turn Stone Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11537 Turn Stone Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Crossing at Reedy Creek
4400 John Penn Cir
Charlotte, NC 28215
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Delta Crossing
6000 Delta Crossing Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28211
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte