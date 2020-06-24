All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 11526 Allen A Brown Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11526 Allen A Brown Road
Last updated March 16 2019 at 2:02 AM

11526 Allen A Brown Road

11526 Allen a Brown Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11526 Allen a Brown Road, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PLEASE USE WAZE FOR TURN-BY-TURN DIRECTIONS. Built in 2018, this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom Charlotte home boasts 2,549 sq ft of comfortable living space! Features include vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11526 Allen A Brown Road have any available units?
11526 Allen A Brown Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11526 Allen A Brown Road have?
Some of 11526 Allen A Brown Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11526 Allen A Brown Road currently offering any rent specials?
11526 Allen A Brown Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11526 Allen A Brown Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11526 Allen A Brown Road is pet friendly.
Does 11526 Allen A Brown Road offer parking?
Yes, 11526 Allen A Brown Road offers parking.
Does 11526 Allen A Brown Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11526 Allen A Brown Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11526 Allen A Brown Road have a pool?
No, 11526 Allen A Brown Road does not have a pool.
Does 11526 Allen A Brown Road have accessible units?
No, 11526 Allen A Brown Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11526 Allen A Brown Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11526 Allen A Brown Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl
Charlotte, NC 28269
River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way
Charlotte, NC 28208
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte