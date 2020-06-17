All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 11508 Red Rust Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11508 Red Rust Lane
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:07 AM

11508 Red Rust Lane

11508 Red Rust Ln · (704) 493-9818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ballantyne East
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11508 Red Rust Ln, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,099

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1577 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ballantyne Location! Located in South Charlotte's desirable community !!This 2019 built townhouse on a Corner Lot in Rea Farms Subdivision is just stunning! Boasting a welcoming open & flowing floor plan with 3bed/2.5bath.Open concept beautifully laid out,bringing in abundance of natural light in; main level with wood flooring.Spacious living room flowing towards kitchen featuring lots of cabinet & counter space giving you all the ease; not to forget the beautiful center island, granite counters, SS appliances, recessed lighting, pantry.Spacious rooms upstairs, master bath with tiles standing shower. This one is definitely luxury in a steal price! Located in a prime location with just minutes to area's best schools, convenient to I-485, Blakeney, Promenade, Stonecrest and restaurants/shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11508 Red Rust Lane have any available units?
11508 Red Rust Lane has a unit available for $2,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11508 Red Rust Lane have?
Some of 11508 Red Rust Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11508 Red Rust Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11508 Red Rust Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11508 Red Rust Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11508 Red Rust Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11508 Red Rust Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11508 Red Rust Lane does offer parking.
Does 11508 Red Rust Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11508 Red Rust Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11508 Red Rust Lane have a pool?
No, 11508 Red Rust Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11508 Red Rust Lane have accessible units?
No, 11508 Red Rust Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11508 Red Rust Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11508 Red Rust Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11508 Red Rust Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd
Charlotte, NC 28278
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity