Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
115 Park Avenue 419
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
115 Park Avenue 419
115 E Park Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Dilworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
115 E Park Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4687386)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 115 Park Avenue 419 have any available units?
115 Park Avenue 419 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 115 Park Avenue 419 currently offering any rent specials?
115 Park Avenue 419 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Park Avenue 419 pet-friendly?
No, 115 Park Avenue 419 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 115 Park Avenue 419 offer parking?
No, 115 Park Avenue 419 does not offer parking.
Does 115 Park Avenue 419 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Park Avenue 419 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Park Avenue 419 have a pool?
No, 115 Park Avenue 419 does not have a pool.
Does 115 Park Avenue 419 have accessible units?
No, 115 Park Avenue 419 does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Park Avenue 419 have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Park Avenue 419 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Park Avenue 419 have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Park Avenue 419 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
