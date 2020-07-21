All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 115 Mellwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
115 Mellwood Drive
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

115 Mellwood Drive

115 Mellwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

115 Mellwood Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,518 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5501798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Mellwood Drive have any available units?
115 Mellwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 Mellwood Drive have?
Some of 115 Mellwood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Mellwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
115 Mellwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Mellwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 115 Mellwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 115 Mellwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 115 Mellwood Drive offers parking.
Does 115 Mellwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Mellwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Mellwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 115 Mellwood Drive has a pool.
Does 115 Mellwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 115 Mellwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Mellwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Mellwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Nook
1421 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Midwood Station
2013 Central Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte