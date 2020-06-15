All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:23 PM

115 E Park Avenue

115 East Park Avenue · (704) 287-4547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

115 East Park Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 412 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 546 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
parking
Amazing LOCATION! Loft style open floor plan Park Avenue condo located in the heart of sought-after South End. Sky Line Views from your own personal terrace and more amazing views from the community's Dramatic Roof Top Terrace equipped with gas gril and lounge area! This unit has hardwood floors throughout the main level with a nice open floor plan and spacious 2-story great room. Just a short walk to Uptown Charlotte, restaurants, bars, boutique shopping and much more. Convenient access into the downtown area, up to the UNCC area, or throughout Charlotte via the Light Rail with a rail stop just steps from the complex's entry door! Turn Key Living! This unit can be leased furnished if desired. Secure building with its own parking deck. Convenient to Walk to everything. Pets accepted conditionally with non-refundable pet deposit. Good credit only (minimum 600 score). This condo is ready for showings and move-in whenever you are!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 E Park Avenue have any available units?
115 E Park Avenue has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 E Park Avenue have?
Some of 115 E Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 E Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
115 E Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 E Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 E Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 115 E Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 115 E Park Avenue does offer parking.
Does 115 E Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 E Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 E Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 115 E Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 115 E Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 115 E Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 115 E Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 E Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
