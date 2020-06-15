115 E Park Avenue

Amenities

Amazing LOCATION! Loft style open floor plan Park Avenue condo located in the heart of sought-after South End. Sky Line Views from your own personal terrace and more amazing views from the community's Dramatic Roof Top Terrace equipped with gas gril and lounge area! This unit has hardwood floors throughout the main level with a nice open floor plan and spacious 2-story great room. Just a short walk to Uptown Charlotte, restaurants, bars, boutique shopping and much more. Convenient access into the downtown area, up to the UNCC area, or throughout Charlotte via the Light Rail with a rail stop just steps from the complex's entry door! Turn Key Living! This unit can be leased furnished if desired. Secure building with its own parking deck. Convenient to Walk to everything. Pets accepted conditionally with non-refundable pet deposit. Good credit only (minimum 600 score). This condo is ready for showings and move-in whenever you are!