11433 Erwin Ridge Avenue
Last updated July 10 2019 at 1:07 AM

11433 Erwin Ridge Avenue

11433 Erwin Ridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11433 Erwin Ridge Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,200 sf home is located in Charlotte, NC. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11433 Erwin Ridge Avenue have any available units?
11433 Erwin Ridge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11433 Erwin Ridge Avenue have?
Some of 11433 Erwin Ridge Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11433 Erwin Ridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11433 Erwin Ridge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11433 Erwin Ridge Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11433 Erwin Ridge Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11433 Erwin Ridge Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11433 Erwin Ridge Avenue offers parking.
Does 11433 Erwin Ridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11433 Erwin Ridge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11433 Erwin Ridge Avenue have a pool?
No, 11433 Erwin Ridge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11433 Erwin Ridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11433 Erwin Ridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11433 Erwin Ridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11433 Erwin Ridge Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
