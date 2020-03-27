11419 Glaetzer Lane

Amenities
Lovely 3bd/2.5 bath end unit, with 1 car garage. Stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in the unit.
No Section 8.
Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package(not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.
Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.