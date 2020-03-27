All apartments in Charlotte
11419 Glaetzer Lane

Location

11419 Glaetzer Lane, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Estates East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
key fob access
Lovely 3bd/2.5 bath end unit, with 1 car garage. Stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in the unit.

No Section 8.
Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package(not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.

Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11419 Glaetzer Lane have any available units?
11419 Glaetzer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11419 Glaetzer Lane have?
Some of 11419 Glaetzer Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11419 Glaetzer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11419 Glaetzer Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11419 Glaetzer Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11419 Glaetzer Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11419 Glaetzer Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11419 Glaetzer Lane offers parking.
Does 11419 Glaetzer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11419 Glaetzer Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11419 Glaetzer Lane have a pool?
No, 11419 Glaetzer Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11419 Glaetzer Lane have accessible units?
No, 11419 Glaetzer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11419 Glaetzer Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11419 Glaetzer Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nearby Neighborhoods

Apartments Near Colleges

