Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11418 Fox Hill Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:54 PM
1 of 33
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11418 Fox Hill Drive
11418 Fox Hill Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11418 Fox Hill Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
contact JJ morse 704-663-9067
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11418 Fox Hill Drive have any available units?
11418 Fox Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11418 Fox Hill Drive have?
Some of 11418 Fox Hill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11418 Fox Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11418 Fox Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11418 Fox Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11418 Fox Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 11418 Fox Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11418 Fox Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 11418 Fox Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11418 Fox Hill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11418 Fox Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 11418 Fox Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11418 Fox Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 11418 Fox Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11418 Fox Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11418 Fox Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
