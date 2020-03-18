All apartments in Charlotte
Location

1141 Homestead Glen Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood East

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 Homestead Glen Boulevard have any available units?
1141 Homestead Glen Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1141 Homestead Glen Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1141 Homestead Glen Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 Homestead Glen Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1141 Homestead Glen Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1141 Homestead Glen Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1141 Homestead Glen Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1141 Homestead Glen Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 Homestead Glen Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 Homestead Glen Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1141 Homestead Glen Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1141 Homestead Glen Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1141 Homestead Glen Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 Homestead Glen Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1141 Homestead Glen Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1141 Homestead Glen Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1141 Homestead Glen Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
