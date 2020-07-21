All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 11404 Serenity Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11404 Serenity Way
Last updated March 12 2020 at 8:59 PM

11404 Serenity Way

11404 Serenity Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

11404 Serenity Way, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11404 Serenity Way have any available units?
11404 Serenity Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 11404 Serenity Way currently offering any rent specials?
11404 Serenity Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11404 Serenity Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11404 Serenity Way is pet friendly.
Does 11404 Serenity Way offer parking?
No, 11404 Serenity Way does not offer parking.
Does 11404 Serenity Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11404 Serenity Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11404 Serenity Way have a pool?
No, 11404 Serenity Way does not have a pool.
Does 11404 Serenity Way have accessible units?
No, 11404 Serenity Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11404 Serenity Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11404 Serenity Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11404 Serenity Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 11404 Serenity Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd
Charlotte, NC 28278
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road
Charlotte, NC 28278
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Park at Steele Creek
13301 Crescent Springs Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte