Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11342 Erwin Ridge Avenue
Last updated December 16 2019 at 10:37 PM

11342 Erwin Ridge Avenue

11342 Erwin Ridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11342 Erwin Ridge Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11342 Erwin Ridge Avenue have any available units?
11342 Erwin Ridge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 11342 Erwin Ridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11342 Erwin Ridge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11342 Erwin Ridge Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11342 Erwin Ridge Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11342 Erwin Ridge Avenue offer parking?
No, 11342 Erwin Ridge Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11342 Erwin Ridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11342 Erwin Ridge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11342 Erwin Ridge Avenue have a pool?
No, 11342 Erwin Ridge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11342 Erwin Ridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11342 Erwin Ridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11342 Erwin Ridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11342 Erwin Ridge Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11342 Erwin Ridge Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11342 Erwin Ridge Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

