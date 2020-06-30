Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

11341 Erwin Ridge Ave. 5 Bedroom/3 Bathroom House - Great 5 Bedroom / 3 Bathroom home in excellent location. Home has a bedroom and full bath downstairs. Master bedroom and three additional bedrooms upstairs for a total of 5 in this spacious home. Washer and dryer are for convenience only, owner will not repair or replace. Old Stone Crossing is convenient to I-485, shopping, restaurants and more!



Rooms:

Main: Bathroom(s), Bedroom(s), Dining Room, Foyer, Kitchen, Pantry

Upper: Bathroom(s), Bedroom(s), Laundry



Neighborhood: Old Stone Crossing



Schools: Elementary: University Meadows; Middle: James Martin; High: Vance



Directions: From I-485, Take exit 33 for NC49/University City Blvd toward Harrisburg. RIGHT onto University City Blvd or NC49 South. LEFT onto Back Creek Church Rd. LEFT onto Timber Ridge Rd. Right onto Caldwell Crossing Pkwy. RIGHT onto Erwin Ridge Ave.



(RLNE2701367)