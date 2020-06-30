All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:02 PM

11341 Erwin Ridge Ave

11341 Erwin Ridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11341 Erwin Ridge Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
11341 Erwin Ridge Ave. 5 Bedroom/3 Bathroom House - Great 5 Bedroom / 3 Bathroom home in excellent location. Home has a bedroom and full bath downstairs. Master bedroom and three additional bedrooms upstairs for a total of 5 in this spacious home. Washer and dryer are for convenience only, owner will not repair or replace. Old Stone Crossing is convenient to I-485, shopping, restaurants and more!

Rooms:
Main: Bathroom(s), Bedroom(s), Dining Room, Foyer, Kitchen, Pantry
Upper: Bathroom(s), Bedroom(s), Laundry

Neighborhood: Old Stone Crossing

Schools: Elementary: University Meadows; Middle: James Martin; High: Vance

Directions: From I-485, Take exit 33 for NC49/University City Blvd toward Harrisburg. RIGHT onto University City Blvd or NC49 South. LEFT onto Back Creek Church Rd. LEFT onto Timber Ridge Rd. Right onto Caldwell Crossing Pkwy. RIGHT onto Erwin Ridge Ave.

(RLNE2701367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11341 Erwin Ridge Ave have any available units?
11341 Erwin Ridge Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11341 Erwin Ridge Ave have?
Some of 11341 Erwin Ridge Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11341 Erwin Ridge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11341 Erwin Ridge Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11341 Erwin Ridge Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11341 Erwin Ridge Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11341 Erwin Ridge Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11341 Erwin Ridge Ave offers parking.
Does 11341 Erwin Ridge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11341 Erwin Ridge Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11341 Erwin Ridge Ave have a pool?
No, 11341 Erwin Ridge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11341 Erwin Ridge Ave have accessible units?
No, 11341 Erwin Ridge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11341 Erwin Ridge Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11341 Erwin Ridge Ave has units with dishwashers.

