Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11336 Walland Lane
Last updated March 18 2019 at 10:53 PM

11336 Walland Lane

11336 Walland Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11336 Walland Lane, Charlotte, NC 28273
Steele Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral paint colors, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11336 Walland Lane have any available units?
11336 Walland Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 11336 Walland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11336 Walland Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11336 Walland Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11336 Walland Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11336 Walland Lane offer parking?
No, 11336 Walland Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11336 Walland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11336 Walland Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11336 Walland Lane have a pool?
No, 11336 Walland Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11336 Walland Lane have accessible units?
No, 11336 Walland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11336 Walland Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11336 Walland Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11336 Walland Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11336 Walland Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
