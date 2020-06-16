11335 Dundarrach Lane

Amenities
Conveniently located Townhome style condo in Ballantyne; walk to Publix, Walgreens, other shopping/dining. All wood flooring on main floor w/carpet upstairs. 2 parking spaces located directly off rear Patio and other visitor parking beside building. Outside front door is common area green space & trees. Kitchen host 42" cabinetry, all appliances. Master Bedroom features walk-in closet, attached master bath. Top rated South Charlotte/Ballantyne schools. Only small dogs will be considered, no cats.