Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:12 PM

11335 Dundarrach Lane

11335 Dundarrach Lane · (866) 846-2308
Location

11335 Dundarrach Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1414 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
Conveniently located Townhome style condo in Ballantyne; walk to Publix, Walgreens, other shopping/dining. All wood flooring on main floor w/carpet upstairs. 2 parking spaces located directly off rear Patio and other visitor parking beside building. Outside front door is common area green space & trees. Kitchen host 42" cabinetry, all appliances. Master Bedroom features walk-in closet, attached master bath. Top rated South Charlotte/Ballantyne schools. Only small dogs will be considered, no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11335 Dundarrach Lane have any available units?
11335 Dundarrach Lane has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11335 Dundarrach Lane have?
Some of 11335 Dundarrach Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11335 Dundarrach Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11335 Dundarrach Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11335 Dundarrach Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11335 Dundarrach Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11335 Dundarrach Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11335 Dundarrach Lane does offer parking.
Does 11335 Dundarrach Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11335 Dundarrach Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11335 Dundarrach Lane have a pool?
No, 11335 Dundarrach Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11335 Dundarrach Lane have accessible units?
No, 11335 Dundarrach Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11335 Dundarrach Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11335 Dundarrach Lane has units with dishwashers.
