Charlotte, NC
11314 Kingfisher Dr
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:55 AM

11314 Kingfisher Dr

11314 Kingfisher Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11314 Kingfisher Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
Hwy 51 - Park Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Excellent location. Great 2 bedroom two story duplex. Dual master suites. Wood burning fireplace. Covered patio with storage. Private back yard. Close to Pineville mall, stores and major highway. Washer and dryer included. Pets conditional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11314 Kingfisher Dr have any available units?
11314 Kingfisher Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11314 Kingfisher Dr have?
Some of 11314 Kingfisher Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11314 Kingfisher Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11314 Kingfisher Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11314 Kingfisher Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11314 Kingfisher Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11314 Kingfisher Dr offer parking?
No, 11314 Kingfisher Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11314 Kingfisher Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11314 Kingfisher Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11314 Kingfisher Dr have a pool?
No, 11314 Kingfisher Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11314 Kingfisher Dr have accessible units?
No, 11314 Kingfisher Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11314 Kingfisher Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11314 Kingfisher Dr has units with dishwashers.
