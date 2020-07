Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Recently built townhome in highly desired Belmont community. This home features not only a private huge rooftop terrace but hardwoods throughout the open floorplan, stainless steel appliances, private attached garage. Huge windows throughout offer tons of natural light.Walk out the front door and you are directly on the greenway. An easy walk or bike ride to Birdson Brewery, the newlight rail stop, Optimist Hall, Uptown, and NODA. Home has recently been painted and ready to go.