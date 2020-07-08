All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 11306 Alvanley Hills Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11306 Alvanley Hills Court
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

11306 Alvanley Hills Court

11306 Alvanley Hills Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Harris - Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11306 Alvanley Hills Court, Charlotte, NC 28262
Harris - Houston

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 832 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to all

(RLNE5818593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11306 Alvanley Hills Court have any available units?
11306 Alvanley Hills Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11306 Alvanley Hills Court have?
Some of 11306 Alvanley Hills Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11306 Alvanley Hills Court currently offering any rent specials?
11306 Alvanley Hills Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11306 Alvanley Hills Court pet-friendly?
No, 11306 Alvanley Hills Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11306 Alvanley Hills Court offer parking?
Yes, 11306 Alvanley Hills Court offers parking.
Does 11306 Alvanley Hills Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11306 Alvanley Hills Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11306 Alvanley Hills Court have a pool?
Yes, 11306 Alvanley Hills Court has a pool.
Does 11306 Alvanley Hills Court have accessible units?
No, 11306 Alvanley Hills Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11306 Alvanley Hills Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11306 Alvanley Hills Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Move Cross Country
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Midwood Station
2013 Central Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte