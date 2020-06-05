Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 11304 E WT Harris Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11304 E WT Harris Boulevard
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11304 E WT Harris Boulevard
11304 East W T Harris Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
11304 East W T Harris Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28212
Idlewild South
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Freshly painted and updated unit. Kitchen was just fully renovated. New appliances. New carpet in master bedroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11304 E WT Harris Boulevard have any available units?
11304 E WT Harris Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11304 E WT Harris Boulevard have?
Some of 11304 E WT Harris Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11304 E WT Harris Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
11304 E WT Harris Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11304 E WT Harris Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 11304 E WT Harris Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 11304 E WT Harris Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 11304 E WT Harris Boulevard offers parking.
Does 11304 E WT Harris Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11304 E WT Harris Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11304 E WT Harris Boulevard have a pool?
No, 11304 E WT Harris Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 11304 E WT Harris Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 11304 E WT Harris Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 11304 E WT Harris Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11304 E WT Harris Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane
Charlotte, NC 28226
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Davy
514 E 35th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir
Charlotte, NC 28277
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte