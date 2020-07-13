Rent Calculator
1128 Crestbrook Dr
1128 Crestbrook Dr
1128 Crestbrook Drive
Report This Listing
Location
1128 Crestbrook Drive, Charlotte, NC 28211
Providence Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1128 Crestbrook Dr Available 08/01/20 Amazing Cotswold Classic!
(RLNE4302365)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1128 Crestbrook Dr have any available units?
1128 Crestbrook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1128 Crestbrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1128 Crestbrook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 Crestbrook Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1128 Crestbrook Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1128 Crestbrook Dr offer parking?
No, 1128 Crestbrook Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1128 Crestbrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1128 Crestbrook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 Crestbrook Dr have a pool?
No, 1128 Crestbrook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1128 Crestbrook Dr have accessible units?
No, 1128 Crestbrook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 Crestbrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1128 Crestbrook Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1128 Crestbrook Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1128 Crestbrook Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
