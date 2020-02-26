All apartments in Charlotte
1125 Milan Road
1125 Milan Road

1125 Milan Rd E · No Longer Available
Location

1125 Milan Rd E, Charlotte, NC 28216
Firestone - Garden Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
refrigerator
Perfect location at the end of a dead end street next to walking trails accessing Firestone Park. Open kitchen floor plan. Convenient to I-85.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

