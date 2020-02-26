Rent Calculator
Home
Charlotte, NC
1125 Milan Road
Last updated May 21 2019 at 4:14 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1125 Milan Road
1125 Milan Rd E
·
No Longer Available
Location
1125 Milan Rd E, Charlotte, NC 28216
Firestone - Garden Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Perfect location at the end of a dead end street next to walking trails accessing Firestone Park. Open kitchen floor plan. Convenient to I-85.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1125 Milan Road have any available units?
1125 Milan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1125 Milan Road have?
Some of 1125 Milan Road's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1125 Milan Road currently offering any rent specials?
1125 Milan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 Milan Road pet-friendly?
No, 1125 Milan Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1125 Milan Road offer parking?
No, 1125 Milan Road does not offer parking.
Does 1125 Milan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 Milan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 Milan Road have a pool?
No, 1125 Milan Road does not have a pool.
Does 1125 Milan Road have accessible units?
No, 1125 Milan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 Milan Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1125 Milan Road has units with dishwashers.
