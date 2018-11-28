11245 Hyde Pointe Court, Charlotte, NC 28262 University City North
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
2 bedroom condo in great location. Close to I85, I485, shopping and restaurants. washer dryer included. Fresh paint and carpet just added. Online application required. Background, credit, eviction and employment all checked.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
