Last updated July 8 2020 at 2:46 PM

1124 Helms Rd

1124 Helms Road · (704) 946-5516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1124 Helms Road, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1466 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Located near 485 and Mt.Holly Road this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch home features an open floor plan with soaring ceilings in the main living areas. The kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and a garbage disposer. The home has a one car attached garage and washer and dryer connections for your convenience. Enjoy the large backyard with a patio right off the kitchen. Pets are not accepted in this home.

Enjoy Peace of Mind and a Suite of Conveniences - Our Resident Benefits Package is a monthly service that helps you manage your home and save on your energy bill. This package, required on this home, provides $100,000 of Asset Protection against accidental resident-caused damages. It also provides you with HVAC filters, online rental payment options and a super easy move-in process. The price for this package is $36 per month. (There could be additional costs based on credit score and pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 Helms Rd have any available units?
1124 Helms Rd has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1124 Helms Rd have?
Some of 1124 Helms Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 Helms Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1124 Helms Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 Helms Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1124 Helms Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1124 Helms Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1124 Helms Rd offers parking.
Does 1124 Helms Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1124 Helms Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 Helms Rd have a pool?
No, 1124 Helms Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1124 Helms Rd have accessible units?
No, 1124 Helms Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 Helms Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1124 Helms Rd has units with dishwashers.
