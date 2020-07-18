1124 Helms Rd

Amenities

Located near 485 and Mt.Holly Road this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch home features an open floor plan with soaring ceilings in the main living areas. The kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and a garbage disposer. The home has a one car attached garage and washer and dryer connections for your convenience. Enjoy the large backyard with a patio right off the kitchen. Pets are not accepted in this home.



Enjoy Peace of Mind and a Suite of Conveniences - Our Resident Benefits Package is a monthly service that helps you manage your home and save on your energy bill. This package, required on this home, provides $100,000 of Asset Protection against accidental resident-caused damages. It also provides you with HVAC filters, online rental payment options and a super easy move-in process. The price for this package is $36 per month. (There could be additional costs based on credit score and pets.