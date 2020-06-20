All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:50 PM

11233 Hyde Pointe Court

11233 Hyde Pointe Court · No Longer Available
Location

11233 Hyde Pointe Court, Charlotte, NC 28262
University City North

Amenities

garage
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Perfect, top-floor condominium; 2-bedrooms, 2-bathroom, plus bonus room within the Hyde Park community. Includes 1-car attached garage and parking space. Spacious bonus room perfect for office space. Laminate flooring throughout common areas. Water service included! Conveniently located to shopping areas, restaurants, UNCC, and interstate. 2-year lease negotiable: please inquire. ***LOCKBOX IS ON HANDICAP PARKING SIGN RIGHT OF BUILDING ENTRY The lockbox contains 3 keys: building door key, unit front door key, & garage door key.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11233 Hyde Pointe Court have any available units?
11233 Hyde Pointe Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 11233 Hyde Pointe Court currently offering any rent specials?
11233 Hyde Pointe Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11233 Hyde Pointe Court pet-friendly?
No, 11233 Hyde Pointe Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11233 Hyde Pointe Court offer parking?
Yes, 11233 Hyde Pointe Court does offer parking.
Does 11233 Hyde Pointe Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11233 Hyde Pointe Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11233 Hyde Pointe Court have a pool?
No, 11233 Hyde Pointe Court does not have a pool.
Does 11233 Hyde Pointe Court have accessible units?
Yes, 11233 Hyde Pointe Court has accessible units.
Does 11233 Hyde Pointe Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11233 Hyde Pointe Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11233 Hyde Pointe Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11233 Hyde Pointe Court does not have units with air conditioning.
