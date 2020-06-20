11233 Hyde Pointe Court

Amenities

Perfect, top-floor condominium; 2-bedrooms, 2-bathroom, plus bonus room within the Hyde Park community. Includes 1-car attached garage and parking space. Spacious bonus room perfect for office space. Laminate flooring throughout common areas. Water service included! Conveniently located to shopping areas, restaurants, UNCC, and interstate. 2-year lease negotiable: please inquire. ***LOCKBOX IS ON HANDICAP PARKING SIGN RIGHT OF BUILDING ENTRY The lockbox contains 3 keys: building door key, unit front door key, & garage door key.***