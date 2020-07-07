All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:00 PM

11223 Blue Cedar Lane

11223 Blue Cedar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11223 Blue Cedar Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
media room
BALLANTYNE - LOCATION, LOCATION! Saussy Burbank craftsman-style home is located on a tree-lined street in the heart of Ballantyne! Shopping, dining and Ballantyne Village movie theater are just blocks away. Charming front porch! This 1346 sf home has a downstairs featuring an open floorplan with beautiful hardwood floors and crown molding and craftsman touches. Main level has a living room with plantation shutters, a dining area with lots of natural light and a kitchen with plenty of counter space. Upstairs the master suite features a large closet and en-suite bath with double sinks. There are two secondary bedrooms and a full bath. The back yard offers a storage space, a detached two-car garage and a patio and small, pretty lot where you can relax. Desirable corner lot.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11223 Blue Cedar Lane have any available units?
11223 Blue Cedar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11223 Blue Cedar Lane have?
Some of 11223 Blue Cedar Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11223 Blue Cedar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11223 Blue Cedar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11223 Blue Cedar Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11223 Blue Cedar Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11223 Blue Cedar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11223 Blue Cedar Lane offers parking.
Does 11223 Blue Cedar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11223 Blue Cedar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11223 Blue Cedar Lane have a pool?
No, 11223 Blue Cedar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11223 Blue Cedar Lane have accessible units?
No, 11223 Blue Cedar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11223 Blue Cedar Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11223 Blue Cedar Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

