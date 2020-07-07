11223 Blue Cedar Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage media room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage media room

BALLANTYNE - LOCATION, LOCATION! Saussy Burbank craftsman-style home is located on a tree-lined street in the heart of Ballantyne! Shopping, dining and Ballantyne Village movie theater are just blocks away. Charming front porch! This 1346 sf home has a downstairs featuring an open floorplan with beautiful hardwood floors and crown molding and craftsman touches. Main level has a living room with plantation shutters, a dining area with lots of natural light and a kitchen with plenty of counter space. Upstairs the master suite features a large closet and en-suite bath with double sinks. There are two secondary bedrooms and a full bath. The back yard offers a storage space, a detached two-car garage and a patio and small, pretty lot where you can relax. Desirable corner lot.



We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.