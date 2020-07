Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage extra storage key fob access

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage key fob access pet friendly

Custom motorized blinds, whole house water filtration system, water softener,



quiet close cabinets, screened in patio, office, duel head extra large walk in



shower in master bathroom, tandem garage for extra storage space.



Resident Benefits Package (not optional) includes Keyless Smart Home, Asset Protection Plan, Air Filter Delivery Service and more for $49/mo.



No Section 8.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.