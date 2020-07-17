Rent Calculator
11213 Cedar Walk Lane
11213 Cedar Walk Lane
11213 Cedar Walk Lane
Location
11213 Cedar Walk Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Townhome in prime location in Ballantyne. Well maintained beautiful Townhome with Garage.
Neighborhood is just opposite Elon Park Elem School. Close to shopping and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11213 Cedar Walk Lane have any available units?
11213 Cedar Walk Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11213 Cedar Walk Lane have?
Some of 11213 Cedar Walk Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11213 Cedar Walk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11213 Cedar Walk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11213 Cedar Walk Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11213 Cedar Walk Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 11213 Cedar Walk Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11213 Cedar Walk Lane offers parking.
Does 11213 Cedar Walk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11213 Cedar Walk Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11213 Cedar Walk Lane have a pool?
No, 11213 Cedar Walk Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11213 Cedar Walk Lane have accessible units?
No, 11213 Cedar Walk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11213 Cedar Walk Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11213 Cedar Walk Lane has units with dishwashers.
