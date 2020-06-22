All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
1121 Park West Drive
1121 Park West Drive

1121 Park West Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1121 Park West Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Sedgefield

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo in the perfect location! Walking distance to restaurants & shopping of Dilworth, less than 1 mile to green space of Freedom Park, 1.5 miles to retail of Park Rd Shopping Center. This beautiful condo offers two well sized bedrooms each with a private bath and walk in closet. The bedrooms are separated by a dining area and spacious living room with cozy fireplace. Making the unit more special is the one car garage and huge covered back patio overlooking the lawn. This home also features real hardwoods and ceramic tile flooring, a well appointed kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator, oven, microwave and dishwasher, granite countertops and tile backsplash. A separate laundry room adjacent to the kitchen includes washer and dryer. Water and trash are included with monthly rent, pets are conditional with pet fee, at the discretion of the owner. To schedule a showing or for more details, contact listing agent, Michelle Bordner at 704-604-2833.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Park West Drive have any available units?
1121 Park West Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 Park West Drive have?
Some of 1121 Park West Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Park West Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Park West Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Park West Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 Park West Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1121 Park West Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1121 Park West Drive does offer parking.
Does 1121 Park West Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1121 Park West Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Park West Drive have a pool?
No, 1121 Park West Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Park West Drive have accessible units?
No, 1121 Park West Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Park West Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 Park West Drive has units with dishwashers.
