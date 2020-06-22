1121 Park West Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo in the perfect location! Walking distance to restaurants & shopping of Dilworth, less than 1 mile to green space of Freedom Park, 1.5 miles to retail of Park Rd Shopping Center. This beautiful condo offers two well sized bedrooms each with a private bath and walk in closet. The bedrooms are separated by a dining area and spacious living room with cozy fireplace. Making the unit more special is the one car garage and huge covered back patio overlooking the lawn. This home also features real hardwoods and ceramic tile flooring, a well appointed kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator, oven, microwave and dishwasher, granite countertops and tile backsplash. A separate laundry room adjacent to the kitchen includes washer and dryer. Water and trash are included with monthly rent, pets are conditional with pet fee, at the discretion of the owner. To schedule a showing or for more details, contact listing agent, Michelle Bordner at 704-604-2833.