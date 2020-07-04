All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:32 AM

1119 Hannah Rae Court

1119 Hannah Rae Court · No Longer Available
Location

1119 Hannah Rae Court, Charlotte, NC 28214
Westchester

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bed 2 bath home with stainless appliances, granite vaulted ceiling in living area and master.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 Hannah Rae Court have any available units?
1119 Hannah Rae Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1119 Hannah Rae Court have?
Some of 1119 Hannah Rae Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 Hannah Rae Court currently offering any rent specials?
1119 Hannah Rae Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 Hannah Rae Court pet-friendly?
No, 1119 Hannah Rae Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1119 Hannah Rae Court offer parking?
No, 1119 Hannah Rae Court does not offer parking.
Does 1119 Hannah Rae Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1119 Hannah Rae Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 Hannah Rae Court have a pool?
No, 1119 Hannah Rae Court does not have a pool.
Does 1119 Hannah Rae Court have accessible units?
No, 1119 Hannah Rae Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 Hannah Rae Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1119 Hannah Rae Court has units with dishwashers.

