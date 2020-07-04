Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1119 Hannah Rae Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1119 Hannah Rae Court
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:32 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1119 Hannah Rae Court
1119 Hannah Rae Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1119 Hannah Rae Court, Charlotte, NC 28214
Westchester
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bed 2 bath home with stainless appliances, granite vaulted ceiling in living area and master.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1119 Hannah Rae Court have any available units?
1119 Hannah Rae Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1119 Hannah Rae Court have?
Some of 1119 Hannah Rae Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1119 Hannah Rae Court currently offering any rent specials?
1119 Hannah Rae Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 Hannah Rae Court pet-friendly?
No, 1119 Hannah Rae Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1119 Hannah Rae Court offer parking?
No, 1119 Hannah Rae Court does not offer parking.
Does 1119 Hannah Rae Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1119 Hannah Rae Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 Hannah Rae Court have a pool?
No, 1119 Hannah Rae Court does not have a pool.
Does 1119 Hannah Rae Court have accessible units?
No, 1119 Hannah Rae Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 Hannah Rae Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1119 Hannah Rae Court has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Flats at Ballantyne
9550 Community Commons Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte