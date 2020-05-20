Rent Calculator
11177 Cedar Walk Lane
Last updated December 2 2019 at 6:08 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11177 Cedar Walk Lane
11177 Cedar Walk Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
11177 Cedar Walk Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Option Cable & Internet included for an additional $75 a month
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11177 Cedar Walk Lane have any available units?
11177 Cedar Walk Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11177 Cedar Walk Lane have?
Some of 11177 Cedar Walk Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11177 Cedar Walk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11177 Cedar Walk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11177 Cedar Walk Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11177 Cedar Walk Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 11177 Cedar Walk Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11177 Cedar Walk Lane offers parking.
Does 11177 Cedar Walk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11177 Cedar Walk Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11177 Cedar Walk Lane have a pool?
No, 11177 Cedar Walk Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11177 Cedar Walk Lane have accessible units?
No, 11177 Cedar Walk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11177 Cedar Walk Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11177 Cedar Walk Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
