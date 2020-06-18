1117 Greenleaf Avenue

Amenities
FURNISHED ALL INCLUSIVE SHORT TERM RENTAL AVAILABLE IN UPTOWN CHARLOTTE. Beautiful remodeled & fully furnished short term rental in Uptown Charlotte - Front half of duplex. High end and modern amenities throughout including kitchen with oven, stove-top, microwave, fridge, coffee pot & toaster. Bedroom has full remodeled bath with shower/tub combo. Fully furnished with modern tasteful decor. House backs to Frazier Park with walking paths to enjoy! Weekly and monthly rentals available! Utilities included.