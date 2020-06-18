All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1117 Greenleaf Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1117 Greenleaf Avenue
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:01 PM

1117 Greenleaf Avenue

1117 Greenleaf Avenue · (704) 379-7492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Third Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1117 Greenleaf Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28202
Third Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
FURNISHED ALL INCLUSIVE SHORT TERM RENTAL AVAILABLE IN UPTOWN CHARLOTTE. Beautiful remodeled & fully furnished short term rental in Uptown Charlotte - Front half of duplex. High end and modern amenities throughout including kitchen with oven, stove-top, microwave, fridge, coffee pot & toaster. Bedroom has full remodeled bath with shower/tub combo. Fully furnished with modern tasteful decor. House backs to Frazier Park with walking paths to enjoy! Weekly and monthly rentals available! Utilities included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 Greenleaf Avenue have any available units?
1117 Greenleaf Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1117 Greenleaf Avenue have?
Some of 1117 Greenleaf Avenue's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 Greenleaf Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1117 Greenleaf Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 Greenleaf Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1117 Greenleaf Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1117 Greenleaf Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1117 Greenleaf Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1117 Greenleaf Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 Greenleaf Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 Greenleaf Avenue have a pool?
No, 1117 Greenleaf Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1117 Greenleaf Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1117 Greenleaf Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 Greenleaf Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1117 Greenleaf Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1117 Greenleaf Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
Plaza 25
1114 Clement Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Yards at NoDa
703 Rollerton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28205
Arden
3306 N McDowell St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity