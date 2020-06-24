All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1117 East 20th Street

1117 E 20th St · No Longer Available
Location

1117 E 20th St, Charlotte, NC 28205
Belmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Belmont 1 Bedroom Duplex - This is a recently renovated 1BR/1BA duplex in the Belmont neighborhood. Conveniently located near The Parkwood Station, Greenway and shopping. There are beautiful stainless steel appliances in the kitchen along with full-sized washer and dryer. Hardwood flooring and modern featuring throughout the home.

This duplex is less than a mile from the center of Plaza Midwood and less than 1.5 miles to uptown. This will go fast - schedule a showing today!

Small dogs and cats conditional based on the application.

**Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

***Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE4658124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

