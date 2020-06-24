1117 East 20th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Belmont 1 Bedroom Duplex - This is a recently renovated 1BR/1BA duplex in the Belmont neighborhood. Conveniently located near The Parkwood Station, Greenway and shopping. There are beautiful stainless steel appliances in the kitchen along with full-sized washer and dryer. Hardwood flooring and modern featuring throughout the home.



This duplex is less than a mile from the center of Plaza Midwood and less than 1.5 miles to uptown. This will go fast - schedule a showing today!



Small dogs and cats conditional based on the application.



**Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



***Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



(RLNE4658124)