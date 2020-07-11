1116 Vine Cliff Lane

Amenities
Move-In Ready! Located in cul-de-sac. Large home w/ two-story great room, open kitchen and breakfast concept. Offers dining room, breakfast, and private backyard with large deck. Upstairs has vaulted master bedroom with large private master bathroom. Two secondary bedrooms also on second floor and full bath upstairs. Two car garage, a must see and ready for move-in
3 BR
2.5 BA
1899 sq. ft.
2 car garage
Ceiling Fans
Large Back Deck
Eat-in kitchen
Two story great room
Vaulted ceiling in master