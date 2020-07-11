All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1116 Vine Cliff Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1116 Vine Cliff Lane
Last updated July 9 2020 at 1:02 AM

1116 Vine Cliff Lane

1116 Vine Cliff Lane · (704) 275-0924
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1116 Vine Cliff Lane, Charlotte, NC 28214
Harwood Lane

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,445

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1899 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-In Ready! Located in cul-de-sac. Large home w/ two-story great room, open kitchen and breakfast concept. Offers dining room, breakfast, and private backyard with large deck. Upstairs has vaulted master bedroom with large private master bathroom. Two secondary bedrooms also on second floor and full bath upstairs. Two car garage, a must see and ready for move-in

3 BR
2.5 BA
1899 sq. ft.

2 car garage
Ceiling Fans
Large Back Deck
Eat-in kitchen
Two story great room
Vaulted ceiling in master

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 Vine Cliff Lane have any available units?
1116 Vine Cliff Lane has a unit available for $1,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1116 Vine Cliff Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1116 Vine Cliff Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 Vine Cliff Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1116 Vine Cliff Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1116 Vine Cliff Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1116 Vine Cliff Lane offers parking.
Does 1116 Vine Cliff Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 Vine Cliff Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 Vine Cliff Lane have a pool?
No, 1116 Vine Cliff Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1116 Vine Cliff Lane have accessible units?
No, 1116 Vine Cliff Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 Vine Cliff Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1116 Vine Cliff Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1116 Vine Cliff Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1116 Vine Cliff Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1116 Vine Cliff Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rock Creek at Ballantyne Commons
7810 Spindletop Pl
Charlotte, NC 28277
Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way
Charlotte, NC 28213
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity