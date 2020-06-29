All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1113 Spruce Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1113 Spruce Street
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:15 AM

1113 Spruce Street

1113 Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Wilmore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1113 Spruce Street, Charlotte, NC 28203
Wilmore

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Just finished remodeling with new kitchen, new bathroom, refinished hardwoods, large deck and large private back yard. Large covered deck on back for entertaining. Walk to Wilmore and Southend area. Convenient to uptown and light rail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 Spruce Street have any available units?
1113 Spruce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1113 Spruce Street have?
Some of 1113 Spruce Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 Spruce Street currently offering any rent specials?
1113 Spruce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 Spruce Street pet-friendly?
No, 1113 Spruce Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1113 Spruce Street offer parking?
Yes, 1113 Spruce Street offers parking.
Does 1113 Spruce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113 Spruce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 Spruce Street have a pool?
No, 1113 Spruce Street does not have a pool.
Does 1113 Spruce Street have accessible units?
No, 1113 Spruce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 Spruce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1113 Spruce Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Move Cross Country
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir
Charlotte, NC 28105
Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive
Charlotte, NC 28217
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Vinoy at Innovation Park
8108 Vinoy Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28262
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place
Charlotte, NC 28262
Crest Gateway
1015 W 6th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte