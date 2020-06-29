1113 Spruce Street

Just finished remodeling with new kitchen, new bathroom, refinished hardwoods, large deck and large private back yard. Large covered deck on back for entertaining. Walk to Wilmore and Southend area. Convenient to uptown and light rail.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
