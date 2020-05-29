All apartments in Charlotte
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11127 White Stag Drive
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:46 AM

11127 White Stag Drive

11127 White Stag Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11127 White Stag Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,097 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4882637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11127 White Stag Drive have any available units?
11127 White Stag Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11127 White Stag Drive have?
Some of 11127 White Stag Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11127 White Stag Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11127 White Stag Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11127 White Stag Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11127 White Stag Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11127 White Stag Drive offer parking?
No, 11127 White Stag Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11127 White Stag Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11127 White Stag Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11127 White Stag Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11127 White Stag Drive has a pool.
Does 11127 White Stag Drive have accessible units?
No, 11127 White Stag Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11127 White Stag Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11127 White Stag Drive has units with dishwashers.
