All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 11123 Harrowfield Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11123 Harrowfield Road
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:45 AM

11123 Harrowfield Road

11123 Harrowfield Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11123 Harrowfield Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bed, 2 bath condo - 2 bedroom 2 bath condo

(RLNE5437675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11123 Harrowfield Road have any available units?
11123 Harrowfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 11123 Harrowfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
11123 Harrowfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11123 Harrowfield Road pet-friendly?
No, 11123 Harrowfield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11123 Harrowfield Road offer parking?
No, 11123 Harrowfield Road does not offer parking.
Does 11123 Harrowfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11123 Harrowfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11123 Harrowfield Road have a pool?
No, 11123 Harrowfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 11123 Harrowfield Road have accessible units?
No, 11123 Harrowfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11123 Harrowfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11123 Harrowfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11123 Harrowfield Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11123 Harrowfield Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir
Charlotte, NC 28269
Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Crest At Galleria
1815 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte