All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 11117 Fox Cove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11117 Fox Cove Drive
Last updated February 19 2020 at 8:54 PM

11117 Fox Cove Drive

11117 Fox Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Brown Road
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11117 Fox Cove Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Brown Road

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11117 Fox Cove Drive have any available units?
11117 Fox Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 11117 Fox Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11117 Fox Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11117 Fox Cove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11117 Fox Cove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11117 Fox Cove Drive offer parking?
No, 11117 Fox Cove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11117 Fox Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11117 Fox Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11117 Fox Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 11117 Fox Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11117 Fox Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 11117 Fox Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11117 Fox Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11117 Fox Cove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11117 Fox Cove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11117 Fox Cove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Move Cross Country
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Camden Fairview
8738 Fairview Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive
Charlotte, NC 28203
District South
12600 District S Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte