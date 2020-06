Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2 bedroom home located in desirable Plaza Midwood, just minutes to 74, Uptown & NODA! This home has been freshly painted and has an updated kitchen with SS appliances and updated bathroom. Wood flooring in living room and bedrooms and tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom. Spacious backyard with shed. Pets are conditional with non refundable pet fee.