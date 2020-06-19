All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 2 2019 at 11:09 AM

1108 N Alexander Street

1108 N Alexander St · No Longer Available
Location

1108 N Alexander St, Charlotte, NC 28206
Belmont

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 N Alexander Street have any available units?
1108 N Alexander Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1108 N Alexander Street currently offering any rent specials?
1108 N Alexander Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 N Alexander Street pet-friendly?
No, 1108 N Alexander Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1108 N Alexander Street offer parking?
Yes, 1108 N Alexander Street offers parking.
Does 1108 N Alexander Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 N Alexander Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 N Alexander Street have a pool?
No, 1108 N Alexander Street does not have a pool.
Does 1108 N Alexander Street have accessible units?
No, 1108 N Alexander Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 N Alexander Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 N Alexander Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 N Alexander Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1108 N Alexander Street does not have units with air conditioning.

