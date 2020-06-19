Rent Calculator
1108 N Alexander Street
1108 N Alexander Street
1108 N Alexander St
·
No Longer Available
Location
1108 N Alexander St, Charlotte, NC 28206
Belmont
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1108 N Alexander Street have any available units?
1108 N Alexander Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1108 N Alexander Street currently offering any rent specials?
1108 N Alexander Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 N Alexander Street pet-friendly?
No, 1108 N Alexander Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1108 N Alexander Street offer parking?
Yes, 1108 N Alexander Street offers parking.
Does 1108 N Alexander Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 N Alexander Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 N Alexander Street have a pool?
No, 1108 N Alexander Street does not have a pool.
Does 1108 N Alexander Street have accessible units?
No, 1108 N Alexander Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 N Alexander Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 N Alexander Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 N Alexander Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1108 N Alexander Street does not have units with air conditioning.
